Chickasha Mayor, Chris Mosley, will discuss the City’s achievements and visions for the future next week.
Mosley will deliver his State of the City address at 12 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Grady County Fairgrounds. This event is presented by the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce.
Those in attendance will also have an opportunity to meet the new Chickasha City Manager, Tyler Brooks.
The cost to attend is $20 for Chickasha Chamber of Commerce members and $25 for prospective members. This includes a catered lunch from Alexander Eats. Please RSVP by Monday, Oct. 18 to cassandra@chickashachamber.com or call 405-224-0787.
