Chickasha Mayor Chris Mosley signed a proclamation this evening to proclaim November as Native American Heritage Month in Chickasha.
“Our Chickasha Johnson O’Malley parent committee is very thankful for Dr. Ashanti-Alexander and our JOM Coordinator, Donya Simer-Charlson for working with our City Council to make this possible.”
Pictured: Back Row: (L to R) Jamie Bowman, Dr. Ashanti-Alexander, Stormy Bennett, Donya Charlson, Mayor Mosley, Melanie Raasch
Middle Row: (L to R) Jaxon Bowman, Tyler Levias, Hayden Raasch, Kaden Levias
Front Row: (L to R) Adley Bennett, Chloe Bennett
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.