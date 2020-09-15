Grady County residents who want to apply for a passport are asked to pack a face mask.
The Grady County Emergency Management (GCEM) office and the Grady County Passport Application Acceptance facility will now require people to wear masks.
The masks will be worn at all times while in the office. The mask may be removed momentarily if the person needs a picture taken for their passport.
GCEM Director, Dale Thompson, made the announcement at the Grady County Commissioners meeting on Monday, citing concern over the spread of the coronavirus.
Those who enter the office, located at 315 W. Pennsylvania Ave. in Chickasha, will be required to wear a mask and have their temperature taken. Those with a temperature above 100.4 will be asked to reschedule.
Those who are ill are asked to wait to schedule their appointment or to reschedule an existing appointment.
Appointments are made by phone at 405-222-2339.
As of Monday, Chickasha’s active cases of COVID-19 reached triple digits. The number grew from 109 on Monday to 117 on Tuesday.
Thompson told the Grady County Commissioners that the number of COVID-19 cases had dramatically increased, though some of this could be due to testing. The GCEM will be following guidelines from OSDH.
“The masks do work. Our position, along with the state health department is when you’re out [to use] social distancing and wear a mask,” Thompson said.
