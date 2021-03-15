The Grady County Commissioners are taking a wait-and-see approach in regards to the mask mandate within the Grady County Courthouse.
Grady County Sheriff, Jim Weir, asked if the commissioners plan on ending the mandate after Governor Kevin Stitt lifted several restrictions last week.
Commissioner Michael Walker said the board will not lift the mask mandate within the courthouse at this time.
The commissioner said he is concerned about courthouse employees who may not have received the vaccine yet. Moreover, courthouse traffic includes people from outside the county and state.
Walker said there may be a spike in COVID-19 after spring break. Dr. Anthony Fauci recently warned against lifting precautions too early even as the number of cases decline, due to people gathering and/or traveling during spring break.
The Grady County Commissioners may revisit the issue in early April.
Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management Director, said the county has returned to the yellow level on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s alert map.
Active cases continue to decline. Thompson said Grady County has 259 active cases, which is the lowest number of active cases the county has had in six months.
The Grady County POD at Epworth United Methodist is still open every Friday. Between 800 and 1,000 doses are administered at the church every week. Grady Memorial Hospital has been vaccinating some of their patients as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.