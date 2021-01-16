Police have arrested a man who fled the scene after he crashed his car during a pursuit.
Verden Police initially attempted to pull over Trevor Jay Stevens for traffic violations on Friday afternoon. During the chase, Steven’s vehicle flipped due to excessive speed, according to Sgt. Jason Cox with the Verden Police Department.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported County Road 1360 at Turnpike Road was closed for 35 minutes following the crash.
Stevens fled from the scene, which led to a long search by local authorities. Officers were concerned for Steven’s well-being due to the crash and cold temperatures on Friday night.
At 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Stevens was found hiding in the back of a vehicle parked in a storage unit parking lot in Anadarko, Cox said.
Stevens had some injuries from the crash and was cold. He was transported to the hospital and then transferred to the Grady County Jail, Cox said.
The Grady County Jail log indicates Stevens is facing charges of eluding a police officer and driving with a suspended license.
Cox said he appreciates the assistance of local agencies, including the Anadarko Police Department Officers as well as their K-9 Officer team.
