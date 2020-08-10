A local man was hospitalized after his pickup hit a fence and rolled.
Dylan Green, 22, Ninnekah, was driving on County Road 2810, near Ninnekah on Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Green’s pickup failed to stay on a curve and departed the roadway to the right. The pickup then struck a fence and overturned, ejecting the driver, according to OHP.
Green was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and then transferred to OU Medical Center with head, trunk and internal injuries.
OHP cites unsafe speed as the cause of the collision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.