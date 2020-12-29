A man is facing felony charges of shooting with intent to kill after he allegedly shot a woman on Christmas Eve.
Chickasha Police arrested 70-year-old Oseas Sanchez-Orta at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 23.
The incident took place at a residence located in the 1400 block of South 5th St. in Chickasha.
According to court documents, an argument escalated to violence.
One shooting victim was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with possible gunshot wounds to the chest and legs, the affidavit said.
Sanchez-Orta was transported to the Grady County Jail, where he remains at the time of this report on a $500,000 bond.
