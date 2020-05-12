A man responsible for several auto-burglaries in the Tuttle area was caught on camera, according to police.
Court documents say a string of auto burglaries were reported between the night of April 26 and the morning of April 27. While most of the vehicles appeared to be rummaged through and left unlocked, one was missing a $300 purse, $170 wallet, bank card and social security card. Tuttle Police say a tire iron and a bandana were found near the vehicle’s passenger door.
Later, a homeowner emailed security footage to the Tuttle Police Department of the auto-burglary suspect. Tuttle Police were able to identify the suspect as Jaxon South, 18.
Tuttle Police went to South’s home and spoke with another person living at the residence. They gained permission to search South’s room and treehouse. While they found nothing in the treehouse, officers discovered some of the reported stolen property inside a cabinet in South’s room.
Inside the cabinet, Tuttle Police found the missing purse, wallet and cards. Officers also found several bottles containing prescription pills prescribed to other Tuttle residents. One of these prescriptions belonged to someone related to a person who had reported an auto-burglary. Police also found two iPhones, several watches and pieces of jewelry. These were photographed and documented by Tuttle Police, according to an incident report.
Tuttle Police called South to ask him about the burglaries. South said he was at home during the time the burglaries took place.
South was arrested on May 8 and booked on charges of burglary in the second degree, possession of stolen property and attempted burglary. He is currently in the Grady County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
