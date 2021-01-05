Mayor Chris Mosley presented a retirement watch to Roy Maloney, Park Superintendent, at the Chickasha City Council meeting on Monday night. Maloney has been with the City of Chickasha for 40 years. He has worked in the Cemetery and Sanitation Departments before working his way up to his current post as Park Superintendent with the Parks and Recreation Department in 2007.
featured
Maloney earns 40 year retirement watch
- Jessica Lane
-
-
Trending Video
This Week's Circulars
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Verden Baptist Church, Verden, Oklahoma. Jerry Dwane Weber, of Chickasha, Oklahoma, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 in Chickasha, Oklahoma at the age of 44. He was born March 27, 1976 in Anadarko, Oklahoma to Eugene a…
Kathryn Louise Stripling, age 95 of Chickasha was born April 14, 1925. She died January 5, 2021. There are no services. Private interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery by McRay Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Abandoned building in Chickasha catches fire
- Family celebrates home’s centennial birthday
- Man faces charges of shooting with intent to kill
- Maloney earns 40 year retirement watch
- Chickasha FFA students excel at livestock handling competition
- Grady Memorial Hospital receives COVID-19 vaccine
- OSDH: 2,699 new COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths
- Grady County Election Board, Emergency Management offices change location
- OSDH: 3,906 new COVID-19 cases, 36 additional deaths
- Chickasha Public Library offers health living programs in 2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.