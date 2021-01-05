Maloney earns 40 year retirement watch
Jessica Lane/The Express-Star

Mayor Chris Mosley presented a retirement watch to Roy Maloney, Park Superintendent, at the Chickasha City Council meeting on Monday night. Maloney has been with the City of Chickasha for 40 years. He has worked in the Cemetery and Sanitation Departments before working his way up to his current post as Park Superintendent with the Parks and Recreation Department in 2007. 

