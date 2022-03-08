James Weidenmaier collected his retirement watch, but his time with law enforcement is not over.
On Monday night, Mayor Chris Mosley presented a retirement watch to Weidenmaier, who has served with the Chickasha Police Department for 20 years. He joined the department as an officer and was promoted to Sergeant in 2007 and Lieutenant in 2013.
Grady County Sheriff Jim Weir welcomed Deputy Weidenmaier aboard to the Grady County Sheriff's Department in late February.
“As Sheriff, I feel very fortunate to have James Weidenmaier join the Grady County Sheriff’s Office today as Deputy Sheriff,” Weir said in a statement. “James comes to us with over 20 years experience and training in law enforcement. James is going to be a vital asset to our office. James had the opportunity to start with another agency making more money, but he decided to join the Grady County Sheriff’s Office and continue serving our community as he has for the past 20 years.”
