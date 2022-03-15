Dick Lowe announced that he is running to retain his seat in the state House representing District 56.
“In just my first term in the legislature, we’ve made great strides in fighting for rural Oklahoma and our conservative values,” Lowe said. “We cut taxes, pushed back against Biden’s federal overreach, banned Critical Race Theory from our public schools, protected female sports and stood strong for the Second Amendment and life.”
“But there’s always more work to be done, and I am committed to keep fighting for our traditional, rural values and God-given rights.”
Lowe was first elected in 2020.
“I’m currently working to pass bills that toughen regulations on marijuana growers and protect rural Oklahoma’s natural resources,” said Lowe.
Lowe is a former industrial coordinator for business and industry at Canadian Valley Technology Center. He assisted rural economies by developing competitive workforces for small businesses and assisting agriculture producers.
He also owns a small livestock production operation.
“I’m so proud to be from rural Oklahoma, and it’s been my privilege to represent the citizens of District 56 at the State Capitol,” said Lowe. “I look forward to two more years of progress.”
Lowe attends First Baptist Church in Amber where he teaches Sunday School. He is married to Judy, his wife of 41 years. The couple have three adult sons, Brendon, Colin and Denton, and three grandchildren.
