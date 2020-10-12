Lowe appointed as Grady County Judge

District Judge Kory Kirkland appointed Gina Lowe to be the Special Judge for Grady County, effective November 2, 2020. She will fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Timothy A. Brauer, who held the position for almost 23 years.
Lowe has spent the majority of her career representing children in Grady and Caddo County deprived cases. She is currently serving as an Assistant District Attorney.
Kirkland said, “Gina Lowe is a hardworking and skillful attorney. She and her family are invested in our community and she is a great fit for our courthouse. Judge Young and I hope to work with her for many years.”
Lowe has an undergraduate degree from Texas Christian University and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Oklahoma. She has resided in the Chickasha area since 2004. She and her husband, Tyler, have two children.
