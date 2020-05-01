OKLAHOMA CITY — Some low-wage workers are facing a Catch-22 as Oklahoma begins the process of reopening its economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the deadly virus circulates, some employees making under $15 an hour now make more than they would if they returned to full-time work. That’s because they’re collecting Congress’ $600-a-week unemployment supplement
Observers say the stimulus incentive could — in the short-term, at least — deter some workers from returning to the workforce. The federal compensation through July also raises questions about whether many low-wage workers, who now face a higher risks of contracting COVID-19, should be paid more to compensate as they bus restaurant tables or collect garbage.
It also could trigger a heated debate in the Legislature next session about whether it’s time to increase the minimum wage, which has remained stagnant for about a decade.
“The CEOs are worried these minimum wage workers may not want to come back at $7.25 (an hour) and sack groceries and put their lives at risk,” said Jimmy Curry, president of the labor union Oklahoma AFL-CIO. “There’s going to be some people that decide to stay home and keep the $600.”
Those workers, though, are critical to jump-starting Oklahoma’s economy, said Chad Warmington, president and CEO of the State Chamber of Oklahoma. The organization represents about 4,300 Oklahoma businesses that employed 270,000 people before the pandemic.
“We’ve definitely heard some concerns (from) individual members that are certainly fearful that they’re not going to be able to bring back some of their workforce because of the (federal) benefits that are being offered,” Warmington said. “Oklahoma’s economy is dependent on those people going to back to work.”
He said the federal program may wind up being a direct competitor for Oklahoma businesses trying to rehire employees at the same pay and benefits at pre-pandemic rates.
“I think the concern for the business community is we don’t want to have a disincentive to go back to work when we need those employees in the workforce,” he said. “Our economy is dependent on those folks to run our businesses.”
He said the federal unemployment supplement was supposed to be a safety net for people who want to work but can’t find a job — not a perk for those who refuse to return.
“The only way to discourage them is to take those benefits away” if they reject offers to return to work, Warmington said.
On Thursday, the state’s Employment Security Commission announced that “not returning to work when work is available could be considered ‘refusal to work’ and designated as voluntarily terminating employment.”
The agency urged employers to report that activity because it could potentially disqualify claimants from receiving benefits.
Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt also said his administration wants Oklahomans to get benefits, but the reason is to bridge the gap between jobs.
“When you do get offered a job, part of our standards are the unemployment is there until you get reoffered a job,” he said. “So it’s a balancing act. As we’re trying to get those funds out the door, we obviously want them back working in the workforce as quickly as possible, but we won’t be heavy-handed, and we’ll balance that with public safety and if anybody feels concerned about going back to work, we’ll have to work through those issues.”
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said “the notion that Oklahomans are choosing to stay home and collect unemployment benefits instead of returning to work is insulting to the millions of Oklahomans just trying to figure out how to survive both physically and financially.”
If a situation arose where large groups of employers found themselves unable to retain staff, surely the Stitt administration would recognize that as a failure of policy and “not a defect in the character” of Oklahomans, she said.
“For consecutive sessions, Democrats in the Legislature have pushed for legislation that guarantees a livable wage,” Virgin said. “We have presented plans that would make the raise gradual, and we have presented plans for immediate action. All of these plans failed to get out of Republican-controlled committees. As this pandemic has shown, it is time for a new approach.”
Warmington, though, pushed back against calls to raise the minimum wage, pointing to the state’s low unemployment rates before the pandemic shuttered much of the state’s business community.
“Clearly, the wage being offered was appealing because we had such low unemployment,” he said. “The market will be the ultimate determining factor in whether Oklahomans go back to work or take other jobs that are offering higher wages.”
Courtney Cullison, a policy analyst for the Oklahoma Policy Institute, a left-leaning think tank, said many of those making less than $15 an hour work in the hospitality industry, food services and other jobs that require personal interaction.
“There’s a legitimate safety concern, and I think it’s important to point out that these are the workers that are typically making low wages,” she said.
But she said employees also have to weigh non-paycheck implications like health benefits that evaporate when jobs do, the prospect of social isolation and quality of workplace culture.
“It’s not just about the paycheck,” she said. “There are other things that would motivate workers to go back to work if it’s safe for them to do it,” Cullison said.
She said she hasn’t heard of any employees that don’t want to return to work.
“Most people do say they want to go back to work,” she said. “I think they all recognize this unemployment benefit ends on July 31. You’re kind of hedging your bets if you’re not back to work by then.”
Curry, the labor union president, said lingering high unemployment rates might serve as an added incentive. He believes Oklahomans want to work.
“I just disagree with the thought that they’re going to have trouble getting people back to work,” he said. “The unemployment rate is the highest it’s ever been. I firmly believe everybody wants a job and wants to work.”
But, he said it may be time to re-evaluate the pay of those who now find themselves working high-risk jobs.
“Maybe they’re worth a little bit more than we thought,” Curry said.
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
