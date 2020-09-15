Love Where You Live: Chickasha Volunteer Event Looking for Volunteers and Organizations

The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers and organizations to participate in its Love Where You Live: Chickasha Volunteer Event on September 25.
Volunteers will work with various groups and non-profits throughout the community on a wide array of projects including landscaping, painting, filing, and much more.
To allow for social distancing, check-in will be held at Canadian River Brewing Co., 121 W. Chickasha Avenue. This free event will be from 8:00 AM until 12:00 PM with check-in and breakfast beginning at 7:30 AM. All those who participate will receive a t-shirt courtesy of First National Bank & Trust and AEP/PSO (as long as they register by September 21), breakfast provided by Alexander Eats and a ticket to the Junior Social Workers’ Spaghetti Day.
Volunteer are asked to sign up at ChickashaChamber.com under the Love Where You Live events tab. Chickasha non-profits and organizations that could use volunteer help on a project should contact cassandra@chickashachamber.com or 224-0787.
