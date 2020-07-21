Love’s Travel Stops announced on Tuesday that customers will be required to wear face coverings beginning July 29.
The requirement will apply to all Love’s Travel Stops, Country Stores, Truck Care and Speedco locations.
“We are joining other retailers by implementing a face covering policy for customers, and will continue to follow the guidance of health officials and adjust our practices to help keep our customers and team members safe,” Shane Wharton, president of Love’s, said. “We want to thank our customers who continue to adapt to these protective measures implemented at Love’s.”
According to Love’s, store associates will continue to wear masks, perform frequent cleaning and disinfecting and practice social distancing measures. Masks will be available for purchases for those who do not have a mask.
