Jill Locke, incumbent for the Grady County Clerk race, won by a landslide on Tuesday night.
Locke, Republican, ran against Democratic candidate Frieda Willis. Locke started off and stayed strong throughout the race as election results came in.
According to unofficial election results from the Grady County Election Board, Locke won 80.22% of the votes versus Willis, who ended the night at 19.78%.
A Minco resident with roots in Tuttle, Locke was appointed Grady County Clerk in 2018. She began her career at the Grady County Clerk’s office in 2012 as a Finance Clerk and was then promoted to First Deputy.
Locke said the Grady County Clerk’s office has come a long way, but there is still a lot she wants to do while in office.
Locke said she has plans for projects that will be beneficial to Grady County residents. These projects include putting county census information as well as cemetery records online.
“It’s a big project that would be good for the public,” she said.
Locke said she is “very honored” the residents of Grady County have cast their vote in her favor.
“I will continue to do my part for Grady County,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.