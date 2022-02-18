Miller’s Fruit Stand, a landmark of U.S. 81 in Rush Springs, burned down on Thursday.
A lightning strike is believed to be the cause of the fire that reduced the building to “ashes and tin,” Mike Miller, said.
Mike is the son of Michelle and Todd Miller, owners of Miller’s Farm, where he has worked in the watermelon fields since he was a child. He received a knock on the door around 4 a.m. on Feb. 17. Firefighters were on scene, but the fruit stand was a total loss.
In addition to the heartbreak of losing their family’s fruit stand, the Millers have had other hardships. Todd is currently hospitalized due to burns sustained in a fire while burning trash earlier this month.
Just hours after the Miller Fruit Stand burned, a welding company in Marlow hit the ground running to help their rural business neighbors.
CB Brumley Fabrication, LLC are creating building plans for a new Miller’s Fruit Stand. Once the plans are finished and approved by the Millers, construction will begin.
Hollie Brumley of CB Brumley Fabrication set up a “Help the Millers rebuild” Facebook group which gives ongoing updates of fundraisers, material donations and other ways the community can help the Millers rebuild their livelihood. Brumley said the Millers were very kind to their son when he expressed an interest in growing watermelons, just as his great grandfather had done decades ago.
Daniell Ballard and his students from Rush Springs Schools have volunteered to rebuild the fruit racks. He has also organized a cleanup effort this Saturday, Feb. 19, beginning at 3 p.m. Those who want to help are asked to bring work gloves and wear appropriate working shoes.
Victory Fellowship has offered to help rebuild. The Elams have volunteered for the labor portion of electrical services. The Facebook group will continue to provide updates of materials needed for the rebuilding project.
There is also a Miller Farms Rebuild Wishlist on Amazon with items the fruit stand uses during operations: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/MC5OK046B94T?type=wishlist&fbclid=IwAR3xkXWgjMSgLCi9wbPQf1YXk0U4UyUmdk6JsupzoHFsXlhGh9reR8Kmk98
There is also a t-shirt fundraiser that benefits the Miller family. The t-shirt says “God will bring you through the fire, Psalms 66:12” with a stylistic flame in the background. Youth sizes are $20, Adults sizes small through XL are $23 and extended sizes are $2 for each additional X. The shirts can be ordered through Kelli Sweat at 580-514-3219. Paypal, Cash App and FB Pay are accepted.
Monetary donations can be made in person or by mailing a check to First National Bank and Trust, P.O. Box 298, Rush Springs, OK, 73082, Memo: Todd and Michelle Benefit. First National Bank and Trust Customers may have funds transferred directly to the fundraiser account.
The Help the Millers rebuild Facebook page will continue to post updates on ways the community can help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.