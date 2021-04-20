There was a lot of horsing around going on last weekend at the Grady County Fairgrounds, but it wasn’t all fun and games.
Competition was tough as hundreds of high school and junior high school athletes from several states, along with their horses, packed the event center and indoor arena for the third leg of the Oklahoma High School Rodeo Association’s Spring Schedule. It was also the third leg for the Oklahoma Junior High School Rodeo Association.
In addition to Oklahoma, athletes from New Mexico, South Dakota, Texas and Arkansas traveled to Chickasha for the high school competition. They are all competing for points, as the association will return to Chickasha for State Finals in about six weeks, June 2-6. In between, the high school group will compete in Weatherford the weekend of May 1-2.
The junior high association will compete in Thomas the weekend of May 1-2 and then return to Chickasha for the State Finals May 20-23. The Grady County Fairgrounds venue was able to accommodate both the junior high and high school competitions this past weekend by utilizing the event center and indoor arena for designated events.
LOCAL JUNIOR HIGH RESULTS
Saturday, April 17
JH Barrels
18. Gretchen Todd, Tuttle, 16.387, no points
JH Boys Goat Tying
4. Tripp Taylor, Pocasset, 12.260, 7 points
JH Girls Breakaway
4. Gretchen Todd, Tuttle, 3.970, 7 points
JH Pole Bending
7. Gretchen Todd, Tuttle, 21.285, 4 points
JH Ribbon Roping
4. Gretchen Todd, Tuttle, 10.730, 9 points
JH Team Roping
4. Tripp Taylor, Pocasset, 12.860, 9 points
Sunday, April 18
JH Barrels
20. Gretchen Todd, Tuttle, 16.022, no points
JH Boys Breakaway
9. Tripp Taylor, Pocasset, 100.00, no points
JH Boys Goat Tying
2. Tripp Taylor, Pocasset, 10.950, 9 points
JH Girls Breakaway
19. Gretchen Todd, Tuttle, 100.00, 0 points
JH Pole Bending
3. Gretchen Todd, Tuttle, 20.349, 8 points
JH Ribbon Roping
27. Tripp Taylor, Pocasset, 100.00, no points
32. Gretchen Todd, Tuttle, 100.00, no points
JH Team Roping
24. Tripp Taylor, Pocasset, 100.00, no points
LOCAL SENIOR HIGH RESULTS
Saturday, April 17
SH Barrel Racing
25. Brooke Pipkins, Tuttle, 16.126, no points
26. Aspyn Bass, Minco, 16.158, no points
31. Mia Schutten, Minco, 18.221, no points
SH Breakaway Roping
18. Lexie McLemore, Anadarko, 12.400, no points
25. Brooke Pipkins, Tuttle, 100.00, no points
SH Pole Bending
12. Laney Harryman, Tuttle, 22.594, no points
16. Aspyn Bass, Minco, 26.178, no points
19. Brooke Pipkins, Tuttle, 27.100, no points
SH Steer Wrestling
4. Tyler Suhr, Blanchard, 14.450, 7 points
Sunday, April 18
SH Barrel Racing
22. Brooke Pipkins, Tuttle, 15.862, no points
25. Mia Schutten, Minco, 16.276, no points
28. Lexie McLemore, Anadarko, 16.671, no points
35. Aspyn Bass, Minco, 26.079
SH Breakaway Roping
20. Lexie McLemore, Anadarko, 12.370, no points
28. Brooke Pipkins, Tuttle, 100.00, no points
SH Pole Bending
9. Aspyn Bass, Minco, 21.328, 2 points
12. Laney Harryman, Tuttle, 22.002, no points
18. Brooke Pipkins, Tuttle, 32.424, no points
SH Steer Wrestling
4. Taylor Suhr, Blanchard, 23.920, 7 points
SH Team Roping
13. Kyle Williams, Chickasha, 9.250, 4 points
14. Blake Janssen, Amber, 9.250, 4 points
More youth rodeo will be back in action at the Grady County Fairgrounds April 30 – May 2 when the Heart of Oklahoma Youth Rodeo Association will be in Chickasha for their Finals.
