There was a lot of horsing around going on last weekend at the Grady County Fairgrounds, but it wasn’t all fun and games.

Competition was tough as hundreds of high school and junior high school athletes from several states, along with their horses, packed the event center and indoor arena for the third leg of the Oklahoma High School Rodeo Association’s Spring Schedule. It was also the third leg for the Oklahoma Junior High School Rodeo Association.

In addition to Oklahoma, athletes from New Mexico, South Dakota, Texas and Arkansas traveled to Chickasha for the high school competition. They are all competing for points, as the association will return to Chickasha for State Finals in about six weeks, June 2-6. In between, the high school group will compete in Weatherford the weekend of May 1-2.

The junior high association will compete in Thomas the weekend of May 1-2 and then return to Chickasha for the State Finals May 20-23. The Grady County Fairgrounds venue was able to accommodate both the junior high and high school competitions this past weekend by utilizing the event center and indoor arena for designated events.

LOCAL JUNIOR HIGH RESULTS 

Saturday, April 17

JH Barrels

       18.  Gretchen Todd, Tuttle, 16.387, no points

JH Boys Goat Tying

 4.    Tripp Taylor, Pocasset, 12.260, 7 points

JH Girls Breakaway

        4.    Gretchen Todd, Tuttle, 3.970, 7 points

JH Pole Bending

        7. Gretchen Todd, Tuttle, 21.285, 4 points 

JH Ribbon Roping

       4. Gretchen Todd, Tuttle, 10.730, 9 points      

JH Team Roping

      4. Tripp Taylor, Pocasset, 12.860, 9 points

Sunday, April 18

JH Barrels

     20. Gretchen Todd, Tuttle, 16.022, no points 

JH Boys Breakaway

       9. Tripp Taylor, Pocasset, 100.00, no points 

JH Boys Goat Tying

      2. Tripp Taylor, Pocasset, 10.950, 9 points 

JH Girls Breakaway

    19. Gretchen Todd, Tuttle, 100.00, 0 points

JH Pole Bending

      3. Gretchen Todd, Tuttle, 20.349, 8 points

JH Ribbon Roping

    27. Tripp Taylor, Pocasset, 100.00, no points

    32. Gretchen Todd, Tuttle, 100.00, no points

JH Team Roping

    24. Tripp Taylor, Pocasset, 100.00, no points 

LOCAL SENIOR HIGH RESULTS 

Saturday, April 17

SH Barrel Racing

    25. Brooke Pipkins, Tuttle, 16.126, no points

    26. Aspyn Bass, Minco, 16.158, no points

    31. Mia Schutten, Minco, 18.221, no points 

SH Breakaway Roping

    18. Lexie McLemore, Anadarko, 12.400, no points

    25. Brooke Pipkins, Tuttle, 100.00, no points 

SH Pole Bending

    12. Laney Harryman, Tuttle, 22.594, no points

    16. Aspyn Bass, Minco, 26.178, no points

    19. Brooke Pipkins, Tuttle, 27.100, no points    

SH Steer Wrestling

     4. Tyler Suhr, Blanchard, 14.450, 7 points

Sunday, April 18

SH Barrel Racing

    22. Brooke Pipkins, Tuttle, 15.862, no points

    25. Mia Schutten, Minco, 16.276, no points

    28. Lexie McLemore, Anadarko, 16.671, no points

    35. Aspyn Bass, Minco, 26.079

SH Breakaway Roping

    20. Lexie McLemore, Anadarko, 12.370, no points

    28. Brooke Pipkins, Tuttle, 100.00, no points

SH Pole Bending

     9. Aspyn Bass, Minco, 21.328, 2 points

    12. Laney Harryman, Tuttle, 22.002, no points

    18. Brooke Pipkins, Tuttle, 32.424, no points

SH Steer Wrestling

     4. Taylor Suhr, Blanchard, 23.920, 7 points

SH Team Roping

   13. Kyle Williams, Chickasha, 9.250, 4 points

   14. Blake Janssen, Amber, 9.250, 4 points

More youth rodeo will be back in action at the Grady County Fairgrounds April 30 – May 2 when the Heart of Oklahoma Youth Rodeo Association will be in Chickasha for their Finals.

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you