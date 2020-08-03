Clay Grossnicklaus, Ninnekah, and Cooper Shebester, Alex, were recognized as recipients of the 2020 American Farmers & Ranchers/Oklahoma Farmers Union (AFR/OFU) Incoming Freshman State Scholarship. Grossnicklaus is a freshman at Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology and Shebester is a freshman at Eastern Oklahoma State College. Each year, AFR/OFU awards its Incoming Freshman State Scholarship to deserving youth across the state.
“Our organization and our membership are committed to the future of the agricultural industry in Oklahoma,” said AFR/OFU President Scott Blubaugh. “We are proud to provide opportunities for professional development for our state’s agricultural youth. This financial support is just one more way for us to invest in tomorrow’s industry leaders.”
AFR/OFU’s annual state scholarships are available to qualified students in all 77 Oklahoma counties. Students are eligible to apply for the AFR/OFU Incoming Freshman State Scholarship during their senior year of high school. Students may then apply for the AFR/OFU Continuing Education State Scholarship throughout their undergraduate career. Both previous and first‐time applications are eligible for the AFR/OFU Continuing Education Scholarship.
Scholarship applications are selected by the AFR/OFU Scholarship Committee based on knowledge of the organization, AFR/OFU involvement, leadership activities, scholastic achievement and financial need. To be eligible for either scholarship, applications must have attended a minimum of two years of the AFR/OFU Senior Leadership Summit. They must also have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 and must be an AFR Insurance policyholder.
Scholarship recipients are announced June of each year and are recognized the following February during the annual AFR/OFU convention. For more information on AFR/OFU scholarship opportunities or other AFR Youth Program projects, contact AFR/OFU Youth Coordinator Vanessa Wiebe at (405)218‐5561 or vanessa.wiebe@afrmic.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.