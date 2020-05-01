Those who received a mask made by Ileta Duffle may be able to guess she’s been a teacher and made a few children’s crafts.
Out of the 721 masks she made before turning off her sewing machine, some patterns include ABCs, Curious George and My Little Pony.
Duffle, a retired early childhood teacher at Alex Schools, began making masks for rural postal workers in Ninnekah and Rush Springs, friends as well as her church family at Southern Oaks Church of Christ.
“It was someone I could do while staying indoors,” Duffle said.
As she found more people to help, her masks were distributed to the Five Oaks Clinic, the Chickasha Police Department, Herc Rental and families in Alex and Edmond. Her homemade masks spread to the Lindsay Hospital, to Norman Regional Hospital and the Comanche Memorial Cancer Center in Lawton.
“And it kept growing,” Duffle said.
Her generosity spread beyond state borders, to police, the hospital workers and EMTs in Indiana, family in Portland, Oregon and a church in New York.
Duffle said she had a lot of fabric on hand but received donations of fabric and elastic as well. They were also made out of the kindness of her heart. She has not charged a dime for any of the homemade masks.
