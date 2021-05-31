Local veterans and their families gathered again on Memorial Day.
The Grady County Memorial Day program was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Sherri Lewis, Master of Ceremony for the event, said it was painful to miss the event last year, as it would have marked the 25th Anniversary of the dedication of the Grady County Veterans Memorial in Shannon Springs Park.
“That was a bad day for me because we couldn’t be there, because of the covid,” Lewis said.
“But I knew we would go on, and here we are, guys.”
In 2021, the Memorial Day Program was held at the Chickasha Elks Lodge due to the rain.
The special guest speaker was Brad Bates, U.S. Army, 1st Calvary and Owner of Bates Truck Repair. He joined the military after he graduated from Chickasha High School in 1972.
“To those who’ve given their lives, to the family members,” … ”I say thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Bates said.
Bates has had numerous family members in the military, including his father, two of his brothers, a nephew and his son.
“Today we salute those who unselfishly fought and paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to this great country,” Bates said.
