Inauguration Day in 2021 was unlike any before.
Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States alongside the first female, Black and Asian American Vice President, Kamala Harris, on Jan. 20.
COVID-19 precautions were in place. Members of the crowd practiced social distancing and it appears virtually everyone in the crowd wore a face mask.
Heightened security measures were also present due to the attack on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump supporters on Jan. 6.
The inauguration was also notable due to the absence of former President Donald Trump. This breaks a long-held tradition and gesture of the peaceful transfer of power.
The Express-Star reached out to readers on social media regarding their reaction to Inauguration Day.
Demitra McDuff said, “It is a glorious day for the United States of America and the entire world. We can begin to rebuild our great nation and regain the respect of the entire world who have watched last four years with sadness and fear. We must never again embrace hate, fear, ignorance and isolationism. God bless President Biden, Vice President Harris and our nation.”
However, several commenters said they feared fuel costs and taxes would rise.
“Just bracing for the rise in fuel cost,” Jared Heston said.
Others said they felt this was the beginning of the end for the nation.
“Prepare yourselves America we are now being run by a socialist president this is the end of America as we know it,” Paul Brewer said.
Another commenter said she would be flying her American flag upside down for the next four years.
One comment noted the historical significance of Harris being the first female to be sworn in as Vice President.
“It is a great day now in the history books! So thankful to finally see a woman elected to National Office—and bring new promise to young girls everywhere! We can finally get back to a country for all and regain the respect of the world. Leading with fear is finally over,” Kim Powell said.
Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04), who attended the inauguration, released a statement to say he wishes the best for the new administration. He also thanked the Capitol Police, National Guard and others who offered protection during the ceremony.
“Although we live in extremely divided times and a highly polarized political environment, I am hopeful all Americans will choose to see Inauguration Day as an opportunity to unite and move ahead together toward healing. Indeed, in the coming days, all elected officials should set the example by working together across party lines for the good of all Americans. As the Representative for the Fourth Congressional District of Oklahoma, I remain focused on delivering policies that reflect the best interests of my constituents and all Oklahomans.”
Oklahoman U.S. Senior, Jim Inhofe tweeted his support of the new administration.
“Even amidst these unprecedented times, I am proud we are able to celebrate the Inauguration of Joe Biden as president today,” he said. “The peaceful transfer of power between U.S. presidents has been a hallmark of our democracy, for both American families at home and to all around the world, for more than two centuries. I congratulate President Biden and his family on this historic day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.