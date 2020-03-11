Shanoan Springs Nursing and Rehab in Chickasha is asking family members, contractors and volunteers not to visit the facility for the time being.
“We are acting now and have reviewed our infection prevention and control policies and procedures, and our disaster plan, as this is key to preventing coronavirus and other common viruses,” a release from the assisted living facility said.
The nursing home is taking steps to be proactive against the spread of viruses, Tina Stults, Shanoan Springs Administrator said. There have been no suspected cases of or exposures to the coronavirus (COVID-19) at Shanoan Springs.
The facility said their goal is to keep the virus out and if it is found in the center, to minimize the spread to anyone else.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, older adults are among those who are at risk for serious illness if exposed to COVID-19.
Employees who are sick have also been advised to stay home. Shanoan Springs said steps are being taken to ensure that residents and staff are practicing proper hygiene as well as flu prevention procedures.
Shanoan Springs say they are in close communication with local and state health officials, as well as the Centers for Disease Control. They will be evaluating their stance on visitation every two weeks.
Loved ones may still communicate with residents via video chat, calling, texting and social media.
Shanon Springs said they want to make sure family members have given them the most current emergency contact information so they may keep families informed should there be any new developments.
Those with further concerns may contact Shanoan Springs Nursing and Rehab at 405-224-1397.
