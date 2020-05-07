Members of the Chickasha Modern Woodmen of America chapter are doing their part to help the community during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The group will hold a social-distancing canned food drive on Saturday May 23rd.
This volunteer project will benefit the Chickasha Food Pantry. The event is scheduled to begin at 10:00am. Those who wish to participate will leave the food items on their porch; Modern Woodmen will collect them and deliver to the food pantry.
“With events like this, our members get the chance to make a difference in their local community,” says Cammie C. Jeffries, local Modern Woodmen volunteer leader.
Coordinated by local Modern Woodmen members, the fraternal financial services organization’s Summit chapters, chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social and educational activities and volunteer projects to meet local needs.
For more information or to get involved, contact Jeffries at 405-370-9641.
As a tax-exempt fraternal benefit society, Modern Woodmen sells life insurance, annuity and investment* products not to benefit stockholders but to improve quality of life for its members, their families and their communities. This is accomplished through social, charitable and volunteer activities. Annually, Modern Woodmen and its members provide nearly $20 million and over 400,000 volunteer hours for community projects nationwide.
