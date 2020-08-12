Modern Woodmen of America’s Chickasha chapter recently provided dinner for Grady County’s volunteer fire chiefs at their monthly meeting.
“We’re so happy to have the opportunity to support our community,” says Cammie C. Jeffries, local Modern Woodmen volunteer leader. “The volunteer fire departments help keep us safe, we want them to know they are appreciated.”
There are 12 different volunteer departments under Grady County Fire. These departments respond to a total of approximately 650 calls per year. If you are interested in volunteering with your local department, please contact Kim Duke at 405-448-1749 or gradycountyfire@gmail.com.
As a tax-exempt fraternal benefit society, Modern Woodmen sells life insurance, annuity and investment* products not to benefit stockholders but to improve quality of life for its members, their families and their communities. This is accomplished through social, charitable and volunteer activities. Annually, Modern Woodmen and its members provide nearly $20 million and over 400,000 volunteer hours for community projects nationwide.
