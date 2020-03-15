Local libraries are postponing events and regular actives as a precaution amid COVID-19 concerns.
The Chickasha Public Library’s upcoming birthday party and related events have been postponed until further notice.
The library is also halting more regular actives such as Preschool Storytime, Beyond the Shelf Library Club, all OHAI classes, Chapter Night and Game Night.
The Chickasha Public Library will be posting updates regarding rescheduling theses events on their social media.
In Blanchard, Pioneer Library Systems has been closed until further notice. The closure is due to a positive test for the coronavirus in Cleveland County, which is in the Pioneer Library Systems three county service area. To clarify, this is not in the Blanchard area.
Pioneer Library Systems patrons may still use their online resources at pioneerlibrarysystem.org/download.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.