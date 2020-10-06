Brandon Keeton received recognition at the Chickasha City Council meeting for his quick action to save a woman's life.
On Sept. 11, Keeton discovered an unresponsive woman in a car at a convenience store in Chickasha.
Keeton pulled the woman out of the vehicle and began administering CPR. He maintained her respiration until emergency responders arrived.
Chickasha Police Chief, Kathryn Rowell said without Keeton’s intervention, the woman would not be alive today.
