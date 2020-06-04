Members of the Chickasha Modern Woodmen of America chapter are doing their part to help the community. The group will write letters, draw pictures, or sign cards for the residents of Glenhaven Retirement Village.
Volunteers’ letters will be picked up from their porches on Saturday June 13th for delivery to Glenhaven. Please RSVP by June 11th if you wish to participate. Cards are available for volunteers.
“While COVID-19 is still a major concern for residents, we are doing what we can to let them know their community cares,” says Jeffries, local Modern Woodmen volunteer leader.
Coordinated by local Modern Woodmen members, the fraternal financial services organization’s Summit chapters, chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social and educational activities and volunteer projects to meet local needs.
For more information or to get involved, contact Cammie C. Jeffries at 405-370-9641 or cammie.c.jeffries@mwarep.org.
As a tax-exempt fraternal benefit society, Modern Woodmen sells life insurance, annuity and investment* products not to benefit stockholders but to improve quality of life for its members, their families and their communities. This is accomplished through social, charitable and volunteer activities. Annually, Modern Woodmen and its members provide nearly $20 million and over 400,000 volunteer hours for community projects nationwide.
