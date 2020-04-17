Local donations needed during COVID-19 pandemic, CCF says

Churches and nonprofit organizations that provide food to Chickasha area residents are seeing an increase in need as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
The Reverend Michael Oberlander with the Chickasha Soup Kitchen shared “For several months, we would serve 50 meals a day, but now we are regularly serving 75 meals a day.” The groups have also seen a drop in contributions. “Several of the local churches that usually support us have not been able to continue their giving,” said Conrad Duprez with the Chickasha Emergency Food Pantry.
Four of the local groups that provide food every week locally are the Chickasha Mobile Meals, Chickasha Community Food Pantry, the Chickasha Soup Kitchen and The Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo Counties. All four of these groups are run by volunteers so that donations can be directed to the programs they sponsor.
Every weekday, Chickasha Mobile Meals volunteers deliver complete, warm meals to the homes of local shut-ins. For some of their clients, the Mobile Meals volunteer may be the only other person they see in the day. While some of their clients are able to pay for their meals, many of them are not.
And as a result of COVID-19, Mobile Meals Treasurer Joyce Belville says “We are receiving more calls from people needing meal delivery.” Donations to Chickasha Mobile Meals may be mailed to 1602 W. Tennessee, Chickasha, OK 73018. For more information or to volunteer, call 405-224-6225.
The Chickasha Emergency Food Pantry opened its doors in 1983. Since then, it has been serving those in need in the Chickasha area every week. Located on the north side of the First Presbyterian Church, the Food Pantry contains well balanced, mostly non-perishable groceries that are intended to serve a family for a period of weeks. Donations to the Chickasha Emergency Food Pantry may be made online at chickashafoodpantry.org or mailed to P.O. Box 1203, Chickasha Ok 73023.
The Chickasha Soup Kitchen served its first clients in the Fall of 2019. Three days a week, a hot, nutritious meal is served by volunteers to individuals and families who come to the door of the kitchen at 520 W. Pennsylvania Ave. Almost all the food is donated by local church groups who prepare and serve it, but the Soup Kitchen incurs costs for expenses of the building that houses it. As a direct result of the COVID-19 crisis, the Soup Kitchen is serving only to-go meals, which requires more expensive take-out containers.
Donations to the Chickasha Soup Kitchen may be made on-line at chickashasoupkitchen.org or mailed to P.O. Box 50, Chickasha, OK 73023. For more information or to volunteer, call 405-224-6372.
The Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo Counties provides food boxes to families in need all year long. Needs are met at the new facility: 2402 S. 16th Street, Chickasha OK 73018. Donations can be mailed to the same address. For more information or to volunteer, call 405-224-5647.
The Chickasha Community Foundation was established in 2011 with a contribution of more than $2.4 million from the Doris Wilk Trust. Since then, the foundation has awarded more than $1 million in grants to organizations serving the citizens of Chickasha.
The Chickasha Community Foundation is governed by a local board of directors and administered through the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma. CCF Board members include Jim Allen, Pat Brooks, Diana Brown, Greg Elliot, and Marilyn Feaver. Mayor Chris Mosley and Chamber President Cassandra Ersland serve as ex-officio members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.