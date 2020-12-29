Sometimes Santa needs a little help.
Two faith-based organizations stepped in on Dec. 27 to ensure local children had a gift for Christmas.
The Fellowship of the American Indian Church distributed Christmas presents to children in the community on Sunday. These children might not otherwise receive a gift during the holiday season. These gifts were made possible by missionaries with the Leatherwood Baptist Church of Anniston, Alabama.
This is the 22nd year that the church and missionaries have teamed up to provide aid to local children during Christmas.
