Local centenarian survives COVID-19

Fern Coster was released from Grady Memorial Hospital on her 100th birthday after surviving a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Doctors at GMH say Fern was adamant she would make it to her 100th birthday.
Fern was finally given a negative COVID-19 test and clearance to leave the hospital on Friday.
Fern’s secret to a long life?
“Just being ornery,” the centenarian said.
Fern received a proclamation from Oklahoma State Representative, Brad Boles for her milestone birthday.
She enjoyed the day with her nephew, son and friends at GMH.
Fern was born on Oct. 9, 1920 in Darby, Iowa. She was the youngest girl of 13 siblings. She has family in Oklahoma stretching back to before statehood.
Fern has traveled throughout the United States. On her 96th birthday, she ate at Babe’s Chicken Dinner house and wore the famous birthday chicken hat.
Prior to her hospitalization, Fern was living independently at Nowata Gardens in Chickasha.
