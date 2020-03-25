The Chickasha Economic Development Council and the City of Chickasha are reaching out to local businesses to estimate the economic impact of COVID-19.
Local businesses may fill out the Estimated Disaster Economic Injury Worksheet for Businesses. The form is attached to the online version of this article and available on the Chickasha Economic Development Council (EDC) Facebook.
The worksheet is not an application for assistance of any kind, rather it is a measuring tool, according to Jim Cowan, EDC Director.
Cowan said the form is a conduit of communication between the City of Chickasha, EDC and local businesses impacted by the economic during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
On the sheet, businesses can give an estimation of the adverse economic impact based on several variables. One of these includes recording the business’ revenues during the 2020 period versus business revenues during the same time in 2019. There are also questions about employees and layoffs, insurance and a space for additional notes.
Cowan said the EDC wants to be a place for local businesses to reach out for help during the pandemic as well as in the aftermath.
It is still early in the information gathering process, but this information will provide a snapshot for the city to start estimating their budget.
John Noblitt, Chickasha City Manager said the form will help in the development of the city’s disaster mitigation plan. He said the City has noticed a decrease in sales tax over time.
