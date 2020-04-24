Surveillance footage captured a former police officer abusing a juvenile in his own living room, according to an affidavit.
Douglas Mabry is a former Ninnekah Police Officer, former Chickasha Police Officer and former Department of Human Services law enforcement agent.
Court documents say the video footage shows Doug Mabry approach a juvenile sitting on a couch and proceed to strike her over the head and shoulders several times. When the juvenile and Mabry began fighting for her phone, he used his right knee to strike her “as an Officer would do to gain compliance from a combative subject,” the affidavit said.
The surveillance shows Mabry following the juvenile to the kitchen and hit her on the left side of her face, kick her and then twist her left wrist up between her shoulder blades and escort her back to the living room. When the juvenile tried to pull away, Mabry “swung her around using a wrist lock and arm bar to force her face down on the floor. Doug pushed and hit [the juvenile] several more times,” the report said.
The officer who viewed the surveillance said that although an adult witness said the juvenile had “bowed up” to Mabry, there was no evidence of this on the surveillance. However, there was a lot of screaming and yelling, the affidavit said. A minor child was also present in the video frame during the incident.
Mabry was arrested on April 23 by Chickasha Police on charges of child abuse and domestic abuse in front of a minor child. Mabry's bond was set at $175,000 according to the Grady County Law Enforcement jail log.
According to a Dec. 25, 2011 article from The Oklahoman, Mabry was fired from the Department of Human Services for sexual harassment, conduct unbecoming a public employee, misuse of state equipment, discourteous treatment of others and willful violation of state ethics or merit rules, records show.
