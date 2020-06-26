Linde Oktoberfest in Tulsa cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The board of trustees of Tulsa Oktoberfest, Inc. has made the difficult decision that the 2020 Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa will not be held this fall due to increasing concerns associated with the spread of COVID-19. The festival was scheduled to take place Oct. 22-25, with the popular Corporate Night Gemütlichkeit pre-festival fundraiser on Oct. 21.
“Countless committed volunteers come together each year to produce one of the nation’s top Oktoberfest festivals, right here in Tulsa,” said Ashley Webb, chairman of the board of directors. “Our paramount concern has always been the safety and well-being of our festival-goers, entertainers, vendors, volunteers and sponsors. Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to overcome the current realities of this pandemic.”
Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa welcomes upwards of 60,000 annually to River West Festival Park in a five-day celebration of the German culture. Performers, vendors and patrons travel from around the world to participate. The event relies on year-round planning and the on-site efforts of hundreds of volunteers, some of whom have participated since the inception of the festival in 1979.
“It’s an extremely difficult time for large events across the country,” said Tonja Carrigg, festival director. “We will continue working closely with volunteers, sponsors, stakeholders and the River Parks Authority throughout the coming year as we look forward to Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa in 2021.” Webb adds, “Oktoberfest has, for over 41 years, been the centerpiece of Tulsa’s fall festival schedule, and I want to sincerely thank the citizens of Tulsa and River Parks Authority for their continued support. We will miss everyone this fall, but on behalf of the board of directors, our staff, sponsors, volunteers and participants, we can’t wait to Prost and Polka with you October 21 – 24, 2021, with Gemütlichkeit on October 20!”
