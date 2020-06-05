The Oklahoma Bankers Association, along with Liberty National Bank, is partnering with the State Election Board to aid absentee voters this election season.
Liberty National Bank will provide the following services for free to help absentee voters:
- Lobby notarization of absentee ballot affidavits
- Drive-thru ID photocopy
- Lobby ID photocopy.
*Note: Valid forms of identification are federal, state, or tribal photo ID or voter identification card issued by a county election board.
According to Liberty National Bank’s CEO, Rick Walker, LNB chose to participate in this partnership to help our communities by giving them additional resources to be able to vote. With the election quickly approaching and with Covid-19 safety precautions still in place, we wanted to give voters a safe, fast, and easy way to get their ballots submitted. We believe in our motto “we are with you all the way” and this is just one more way we can help our communities.
