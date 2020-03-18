To ensure the health and safety of our customers and employees, Liberty National Bank will be closing all branch lobbies temporarily starting March 23, 2020. The bank will be following the recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and the State of Oklahoma concerning the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and conducting business through our drive-thru facilities only.
The LNB team will accept appointments should a customer have a new or modified loan application or need to access their safe deposit box. Please call your Loan Officer or 855-351-2265 if you need to make an appointment.
We encourage customers to utilize the online and mobile banking opportunities available anytime, from anywhere. You can sign up on LNBOK.com for online banking or download the myLiberty app from the app store. Through these digital means, you are able to:
- Update any personal information to make sure we can stay in touch
- Access your accounts by checking your balance, viewing your account activity and transferring funds
- Pay your bills
- Locate our ATMs or drive thru facilities
- Deposit checks by using our myLiberty app
We are all in this together. Stay safe, stay informed and visit LNBOK.com for updates. We are with you all the way!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.