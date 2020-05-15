Legislature approves COLA for retirees

OKLAHOMA CITY — A measure that would provide the state’s pensioners their first cost-of-living adjustment in more than a decade is headed to the governor.
State senators voted 41-5 to advance the measure, more popularly known as a COLA. It will add about $767 million in increased liability to the state’s pension system.
Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said he’s been working on a cost-of-living adjustment every year since he’s been elected. It took four years to get a measure through both the House and Senate.
It’s been 12 years since retirees have received an increase. Their health insurance costs continue to climb, he said.
“To sit here and say, ‘Well I’ve got to be fiscally responsible so I can’t help you’… I have to question that because I have to look those people in the eyes. I know some of those people, and they really need it,” Pemberton said. “We have people out there that we need to help.”
House Bill 3350 bases the increases on the number of years pensioners have been retired. Those retired at least five years would receive a 4% increase. Those retired 2 to 4 years would receive 2%. Everyone else gets nothing.
For more than a decade, lawmakers bucked calls to give retirees the adjustment, instead opting to spend more than $300 million a year to make the pension system solvent.
In all, lawmakers have spent $5.6 billion to help make the system solvent since 2006.
All but two pensions — the teachers and firefighters — are now at least 80% funded, state records show. The teachers retirement system remained only 72.4% funded and the firefighter’s pension is 70.8% funded.
Supporters said nearly 85% of retirees will eligible for the 4% adjustment.
State Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, said he looks across the 83,000 people he represents and thinks about the teachers who are going to shape his children and the police officers and firefighters who took an oath to protect and defend him.
He said the increase amounts to a good thing for those employees.
“This bill is here for those that have served and educated our Oklahomans,” said state Sen. Paul Scott, R-Duncan.
Critics, though, said the increase amounts an unfunded liability at a time when the state’s seven pension systems desperately need reform.
They argued that the state’s unfunded liability for the pension plans was already at $7.8 billion as of June 30, 2019. The system also has suffered about $1 billion in financial losses since then due to stock market drops, they noted.
“I came here to be fiscally responsible,” said state Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville. “I don’t believe a vote for the COLA is fiscally responsible.”
Daniels said critics recently have accused her of raiding the pension system to pay for other parts of government. Yet, those same people want her to use the system to pay for cost-of-living adjustments.
“I didn’t raid their funds, and I’m not going to vote to raid the funds today,” she said. “They didn’t want the funds raided to pay for other services, but the money in the fund that is going to pay for this COLA is part of the $5 billion of other taxpayers’ money.”
State Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, said his wife is a teacher. But, he believes in asking tough questions about the future of the pension systems.
Paxton, who opposed the increases, said he wasn’t going to vote for a measure simply because it made him feel good.
“Next year, I will have many reform measures to try to shore these systems up to make sure our retirees receive what they’re promised for the rest of their lives,” he said.
A visibly emotional state Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, said approving the increases amounts to a horrible financial decision for the state.
Another senator briefly comforted Quinn as he choked up during a lengthy, impassioned debate.
“We can’t abuse the taxpayer and continue to be financially stable as a state and a country,” Quinn said.
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
