Legislators Tour Army’s Fort Leonard Wood

Reps. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, Brian Hill, R-Mustang, Dick Lowe, R-Amber, and Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City, last week took part in an educational tour of U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri led by the Oklahoma Recruiting Battalion.
The tour focused on job creation and educational opportunities available to Oklahoma youth that are seeking additional vocational training options and career choices. The lawmakers said they were inspired by the professionalism and commitment to excellence displayed by the soldiers and officers throughout the tour.
“This was a tremendous opportunity for us to learn about the multiple educational opportunities available to Oklahoma students,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “We were shown areas such as engineering, military police, forensic science, chemical and biological detection and much more. We want our Oklahoma students to stay in the state after they graduate, and we realize this must include more career and job readiness training. The military is an excellent partner in helping us accomplish this goal.”
The four representatives thanked Gen. James Bonner and the leadership team of Fort Leonard Wood, in addition to Lt. Colonel Jacob Cecka, Dr. Teresa Taylor and the entire staff of the Oklahoma Recruiting Battalion, for the opportunity to listen and learn from their Army experiences.
Noting that the tour came so close the July 4 holiday, the legislators also thanked all Americans who currently or who have previously served in the United States’ military.
“Thank you for your service to this great nation and to all Oklahomans! Your sacrifice and dedication are greatly appreciated.”
