OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus recently announced a new chair and vice-chair/treasurer to lead the caucus.
Rep. Jason Lowe, D-OKC, is the new Black Caucus chair. Lowe is in his third term as a state representative and has been a member of the Black Caucus since 2016. He currently serves on the House Energy and Natural Resources, House Judiciary-Criminal, House Public Safety, State and Federal Redistricting, and the House Utilities committees. Lowe is also the secretary of the Oklahoma House Democratic Caucus.
“As chair of the Legislative Black Caucus, my goal is to facilitate more thoughtful conversations surrounding race and diversity, that provide room for progress, equity, and more inclusive policy that seeks both racial and social justice," Lowe said. “I appreciate my colleagues for choosing me to lead. Together, I hope to push for additional criminal justice reform measures and policy that promote economic mobility and quality of life for people of color in the state of Oklahoma. I look forward to strengthening the voice of communities of color in the Oklahoma Legislature and continuing the work of those who led before me.”
Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, is the new Black Caucus vice chair and treasurer. Nichols is in his third term as a state representative and has been a member of the Black Caucus since 2016. He is the vice-chair of the State and Federal Redistricting Tulsa County Subcommittee. Additionally, Nichols serves on the following committees: House Alcohol, Tobacco and Controlled Substances, House Appropriations and Budget, House Energy and Natural Resources, Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget, Joint Committee on Utilities, State and Federal Redistricting, and the House Utilities committees.
“The Legislative Black Caucus has continued to grow over the past few years,” Nichols said. “But I truly believe our best days are ahead of us. People may ask 'what does success for the Black Caucus look like?' It looks like an Oklahoma that chooses equality and progress over bigotry and outdated ideas.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.