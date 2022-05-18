Legends Pub House and Venue is now open with a full schedule of concerts through November.
The grey building at 3127 S. 4th St. is located at the corner of Country Club Rd. and US-81.
Owner, Fred McNatt said Legends is multiple destinations in one. Several themed areas throughout the building have their own bar, seating, bathrooms and stage area. Audience members do not have travel far for a bathroom break or refill during shows.
There are about five different themed areas throughout the venue. The upstairs portion is split between two worlds, a rustic whiskey bar and the glamour of Las Vegas. On the whiskey bar side, tables are made from actual whiskey barrels and the bar lights are Jack Daniels bottles. The Las Vegas bar has multifaceted, glittering lights and diamond tufted backdrops. The counter can light up a multitude of colors, depending on mood or holiday, McNatt said.
There is a good view of the main stage below from any barstool along the balcony. This seating area is also equipped with electrical outlets and purse hooks.
There are more themed areas and restaurants-in-progress downstairs. Multiple speakers, televisions and security cameras are placed throughout the building.
Decades of collected music and sports memorabilia decorate the walls of the entire venue.
Upon entrance, patrons are greeted with Evil Knievel’s suit behind glass to the right. To the left, McNatt has a display case that tells his own story. On one wall, there is a dedication to Ed Hicks and the building’s former life as Eduardo’s.
There is a museum quality to the way items are displayed. Most pieces are framed and encased in glass. Artfully arranged relics include autographed instruments, set lists, guitar picks and photos that span decades. Observers can spot McNatt in some of the photos. In one, he stands alongside Oklahoma native, Garth Brooks. Other notable items on display include Michael Jackson’s jacket, Babe Ruth’s glove and several items from the King of Rock n’ Roll himself, Elvis Presley.
McNatt hired local artist Carrie Chavers, owner of Chickasha Art Center, to paint pop icons in the bathrooms. In one women’s bathroom, an energetic portrait of Pink’s signature snarl greets the visitor. In each stall, there is a different artist: Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys and Beyonce to name a few. In the men’s bathroom, a full-body portrait of Britney Spears in thigh-high denim boots is painted on one wall. There are plenty male music star portraits, including Eminem, Justin Bieber and the Weekend.
As the name suggests, the venue is for legends, including legends in the making. McNatt said he hopes to feature new acts as well as nationally recognized artists.
While music is the heartbeat of Legends, McNatt said he sees the potential for fun community events on the main stage, such as eating contests between local sports teams.
In April, Legends presented Black Stone Cherry. The full concert lineup for 2022 includes:
May 20 – Texas Hill
June 4 – Locust Grove
June 10 – Chasing Rent
June 11 – Cody Hibbard
June 17 – Buckcherry
June 17 – After Party Pub House
June 24 – Jason Young
July 15 – The Lacs
July 29 – Watusi Reggae Night
Sept. 16 – Saliva
Sept. 23 – Allie Colleen
Oct. 1 – Lindsay Festival
Oct. 7 – Kentucky Headhunters
Oct. 15 – Moonshine Bandits
Oct. 28 – Cowboy Troy
Nov. 12 – Tantric
Purchase tickets and learn more about Legends Pub House and Venue at https://legendspubhouseandvenue.com.
