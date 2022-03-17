Leadership Chickasha, an educational, issues-oriented community leadership program, welcomed 26 new emerging leaders into their Alumni this past week.
“We had a great group of Leaders in this year’s class. Many who are already involved within our community. I am looking forward to seeing where their passion & skills lead them after going through the Leadership Chickasha Program.” Kimberly Loggins, Leadership Chickasha Co-Chair, commented.
Members of Leadership Chickasha undergo an intensive seven-month course spanning from September through March. Topics include community information, nonprofit awareness, networking, and community, among others. The Leadership Chickasha program brings in high-profile businesses, civic and government leaders for a collective experience of Chickasha.
Members are generally business or professional individuals who hold leadership positions within their companies or organizations. Members meet every month for tours, discussion, seminars, and interactive learning. The goal of Leadership Chickasha is to give participants a broad yet intensive look into the Chickasha community to develop informed, vigorous, skilled and effective leaders.
Graduating leaders are as follow Brad Giddens - Chickasha Life Church, Cara McCarty – Resilience Counselling LLC, Casey Tatum – TSET Healthy Living, Cassie Poole – Chickasha Chamber of Commerce, Chantal Tabaka – Bank of Commerce, Cindy Rogers – City of Chickasha, Cooper Mosley – Mosley Insurance Agency, Crystal McFarland – The Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo Counties, David Forester – The First National Bank and Trust, Elizabeth Fitch – Liberty National Bank, Elle Searle – Kindful Hospice, Emily Miracle – Grady Memorial Hospital, Haylee Collins – Livingston Machinery, Holly Dunham – Canadian River Brewing Co., Jennifer Hernandez – 3J Farms, Jeremy Robbins – Hilliary Communications, Korree Gomez – SaltCreek Casino, Marissa Moore – University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, Milton Bowens – Chickasha Public Schools, Dr. Rick Croslin – Chickasha Public Schools, Rob Miles – University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, Scott Smith – Canadian Valley Technology, Shayla Roth – Chickasha Economic Development Council, Sissel Brown – South Central Oklahoma Workforce Board, Zack Bowles – Life Skills Institute and Resurrection House, and Zoe Brown – University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.
Leadership Chickasha also recognized Paul Lewis for his many years of service in building the Leadership Chickasha program since 2004. Also known as Mr. Chickasha, Mr. Lewis gave his all in growing several generations of leaders in the Chickasha area. Johnny Trammell and Kimberly Loggins will be his successors as Leadership Chickasha Chairs for the 2022-2023 class starting in September of 2022.
Any community leaders looking to be involved in upcoming classes can find more information on the Leadership Chickasha Facebook page @LeadershipChick.
About the Leadership Chickasha and the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce
Leadership Chickasha is a program of the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce designed to develop informed, vigorous, skilled and effective leaders for involvement in all facets of the community.
The Chickasha Chamber is recognized as the front door to the community and an advocate for the Chickasha’s business community. The Chamber is Chickasha’s largest nonprofit business membership organization made up of more than 300 member firms, representing half of the private sector employment in Grady County. The Chamber builds a thriving regional economy through events and programs, enhances the community’s quality of life, and strengthens member businesses.
