Leadership Chickasha, an educational, issues-oriented community leadership program, is now taking applications for the 2020-2021 class. Applications are available at the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce located at 221 Chickasha Avenue or on online at http://www.chickashachamber.com/events-and-programs/leadership-chickasha.
Members of Leadership Chickasha undergo an intensive seven-month course spanning from September through March. Topics include community information, nonprofit awareness, networking, and community, among others. The Leadership Chickasha program brings in high-profile businesses, civic and government leaders for a collective experience of Chickasha.
Members are generally business or professional individuals who hold leadership positions within their companies or organizations. Members meet every month for tours, discussion, seminars, and interactive learning. The goal of Leadership Chickasha is to give participants a broad yet intensive look into the Chickasha community to develop informed, vigorous, skilled and effective leaders.
The tuition fee is $350 for Chickasha Chamber of Commerce Members or $450 for prospective Chamber Members which covers meals, transportation when needed, and class materials. The fee may be paid by the individual, their employer or a civic organization. For more information, call the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce at 224-0787 or cassandra@chickashachamber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.