A woman from Lawton died in a fatal collision near Cyril on Tuesday.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the SUV was traveling on US-277 at Country Road 1470. The driver failed to stop for stop sign and was hit by a Kenworth Rock Hauler. The SUV then departed the roadway and struck a utility pole.
The SUV driver, Carol Cody, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was transported to the Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
The driver of the rock hauler, Keith Bush, 68, of Lawton, was not injured.
The roadway was closed for about three hours while several Cyril and Caddo County agencies responded to the scene.
