Lawmakers scrutinized the state’s relationship with a beleaguered vendor Tuesday after it struggled to disperse billions of dollars in unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic
Conduent, the vendor responsible for issuing debit cards loaded with funds, should be more forthcoming, said Shelley Zumwalt, director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, during an interim study at the state Capitol.
Zumwalt said the New Jersey-based company recently required her agency to file a subpoena to find out why the company is limiting claimants’ legitimate access to state funds. The company also is charging Oklahoma taxpayers a 25-cent fee for using its phone service, and isn’t being forthcoming about fees claimants face.
Zumwalt said nearly 3 in 4 Oklahomans filing for unemployment rely on the debit cards to access their funds. Only 25% use direct deposit, which puts money directly into a bank account.
She said the company was unable to give her agency access to instant debit cards for mobile unemployment assistance clinics despite having more than a month’s notice.
“I don’t think it was a priority for them, and that’s why it didn’t get done,” she said.
Still, she said the solution is not to abruptly end the contract with the company. Walking away would be problematic because it would disrupt a number of services Conduent provides. The state also pays the company to disburse debit cards for things like tax refunds, childcare subsidies and food stamps.
State Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry, said he heard from constituents receiving Conduent cards with no money on them. They were referred to the company's customer service department, which said it would look into it.
Five calls later, Oklahomans received no resolution. But because they had used up their free allotment of calls, they started getting charged a 25-cent fee per call for problems they didn’t create and that Conduent hadn’t solved, he said.
He also noted some Oklahomans had fallen victim to fraud and questioned how scammers gained access to personal information.
Paul Gates, general manager with Conduent Public Services, acknowledged the company struggled to keep up with increased demand as the outbreak began.
This year, the company sent Oklahomans more than 10 million deposits totaling more than $3 billion. He said there was a 13-fold increase in cardholder accounts.
“I think when March and April hit, to some degree the world changed,” Gates said. “We and everyone else in this industry were faced with real challenges. Throughout the summer, we’ve continued to have challenges with answering phones.”
He said there also were issues in March, April and May getting debit cards to people, but issues with cards being delivered were resolved after May. Now there aren’t any systemic problems on a regular basis.
Jason Boswell, with Conduent, said the contract Oklahoma officials negotiated allows them to charge taxpayers a 25 cent fee after five calls. There should be no fee for any call that goes to a live customer service agent, he said.
He would not reveal how much in fees Oklahomans have paid this year because of “the competitive nature of this business.”
State Treasurer Randy McDaniel said lawmakers passed legislation in 2011 that directed state agencies to use electronic payments in a bid to save money on paper checks.
He said the state entered into a five-year contract with Conduent in 2017. He said the pandemic highlighted all the weaknesses of the system.
“We are open to finding the best solution, but the best solution is not a knee-jerk reaction,” unless there’s a really good reason, he said. “We sure aren’t looking to do a change midstream. That would be the worst thing for the citizens of Oklahoma.”
Justin Brown, director of the Department of Human Services, said his agency hasn’t had any issues with Conduent.
In a typical year, the agency distributes just under $900 million in food benefits. This year, that number already has topped $1 billion.
“We have not seen a significant disruption in services to the people that we serve,” he said.
Jay Doyle, executive director of the state’s Tax Commission, said his agency also hasn’t experienced any issues with Conduent.
However, only 14% of Oklahomans choose to receive tax refunds via debit cards or deferrals. He said those residents don’t have a bank account or any other means to receive funds other than a debit card.
The rest of Oklahomans used direct deposit, which is a more efficient and cost-effective way to get money to constituents, he said.
“We haven’t had any major issues with the provider,” Doyle said. “They’ve historically been very responsive.”
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
