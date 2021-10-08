Larry Sevier, owner and operator of Sevier Funeral Home, passed away at the age of 76 on Monday.
According to his obituary, Sevier lived his whole life in Chickasha. He began working in the family funeral business as a child. Later, he earned his funeral director and embalmer licenses. He and his wife, Linda, purchased Sevier Funeral Home in 1976. He passed his knowledge down to the younger generations in his family.
Sevier was involved in his church, Bible Baptist Church of Chickasha and youth sports in the Chickasha community. He also joined Kiwanis, the Chisholm Trail Committee, Chamber of Commerce, the city planning committee and the library board.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Oct. 11 at First Baptist Church of Chickasha. Family visitations will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 10.
Read the full obituary here.
