The Chickasha Economic Development Council will be hosting a meeting for citizens interested in being on the Keep Chickasha Beautiful Committee this Friday at noon at the Chamber Building. Lunch will be provided for those that can attend.
The EDC started Keep Chickasha Beautiful last year and organized several clean up days and also Civic Pride week. This year preliminary plans are underway for activities for Earth Day and an area wide Spring Clean-up the first week of May. Volunteers on the committee will be asked for their input on what other activities should be scheduled and what areas of town need attention.
Local businesses are encouraged to send an employee to serve on the committee, but anyone living in the Chickasha area is welcome to participate. Those that can attend the lunch meeting this Friday are asked to RSVP to Shayla Roth at the Chickasha EDC at shayla@chickashaedc.com or call (405) 224-0787.
