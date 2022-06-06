After seven years of sniffing out trouble, K-9 Jax is turning in his badge.
Since October 2015, Jax has worked closely with his handler, Sgt. Chad King with the Chickasha Police Department. During this time, he has served as a four-drug search dog.
At seven-years-old, Jax is a young retiree, even in dog years. However, the K-9 officer has suffered health concerns over the last few years. Due to constant ear infections, Jax is now totally deaf.
On Monday night, Chickasha City Council passed a motion to surplus K-9 Jax to King for the sum of $100. King has been K-9 Jax’s only handler during his tenure, according to city documents.
As previously reported, Jax was born on Dec. 5, 2014 in Czechoslovakia. He is a black and tan, full-blood German Shepherd.
