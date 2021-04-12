Convenient and quality preventive vehicle maintenance has arrived in Chickasha with the opening of a new Jiffy Lube Multicare service center. The new location, which is owned and operated by Jiffy Lube franchisee Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC, offers a wide range of automotive services including tires, brakes, battery service and windshield wiper replacement as well as the Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Change. The store opens on April 14. The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce will help kick things off with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.
Located at 2138 South 4th Street in Chickasha, Jiffy Lube is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
“We are excited to open our first Stonebriar franchise location in Oklahoma with the Chickasha store. While we offer our signature oil change, we want the community to know we can help with all of their car care needs including tires, brakes, alignments, batteries and much more,” said Ben Thompson, Vice President of Operations for Stonebriar Auto Services.
For information about Jiffy Lube or to learn more about vehicle maintenance, visit www.jiffylube.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.