Convenient and quality preventive vehicle maintenance has arrived in Chickasha with the opening of a new Jiffy Lube Multicare service center. The location invites the community to 2128 South 4th Street for a Grand Opening Celebration on Friday and Saturday, May 21-22.
This location, which opened in April, is owned and operated by Jiffy Lube franchisee Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC, and offers a wide range of automotive services including brakes, tires, alignments as well as the Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Change.
The Grand Opening Celebration weekend activities include special discounts, free tire inspections, giveaways and much more. The first 25 customers on both Friday and Saturday to purchase a Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Change will receive a $25 Shell gas card.
Jiffy Lube is partnering with local charity Friends Fur Change and $1 from every Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Change will benefit the organization. The Ranch 106.1FM will be broadcasting live on Friday from Noon to 2pm and KOOL 105.5FM on Saturday from 10am- Noon. Don Juan’s Taco Truck will be on-site Saturday, 5/22 from 9am-1pm as well.
“We really look to immerse ourselves in the communities we are part of, including hiring local talent, sponsoring local teams and partnering with organizations that are giving back and helping residents,“ said Ben Thompson, VP of Operations for Stonebriar. “We hope the community will stop by and let us show them we are much more than just oil changes.”
Located at 2128 South 4th Street, the Jiffy Lube Multicare location is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. The store is closed on Sunday. No appointment is necessary.
For information about Jiffy Lube and the event, visit www.JiffyLubeChickasha.com. To learn more about Friends Fur Change on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/friendsfurchange/
