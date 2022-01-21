OKLAHOMA CITY– Effective immediately, District Attorney Jason Hicks will serve as the Commissioner Representing the Oklahoma District Attorneys Council for the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth (OCCY). Appointed by Governor Kevin Stitt, Hicks replaces District Attorney Angela Marsee.
Hicks currently serves as the District Attorney for Oklahoma’s Sixth Prosecutorial District. He was elected in 2010 and has ran unopposed in each election since. Prior to his current role, he served as an Assistant District Attorney. His caseloads consisted of felonies, misdemeanors, juvenile delinquents and the juvenile deprived. During his time in private practice, he specialized in adoption, family and criminal law.
“It is an honor to be appointed by the Governor to serve as a Commissioner for the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth,” said District Attorney Jason Hicks. “Providing guidance on how Oklahoma laws affect families, children and youth is essential to successful leadership.”
Hicks earned his Juris Doctorate in 2001 from the University of Oklahoma College of Law. In 1997, he received his Bachelors of Science in Criminal Justice degree from Cameron University. He credits his studies in the criminal justice area to sparking his interest in becoming a prosecutor.
“Having a District Attorney serve on the commission is an important and valuable resource to those we serve,” said Annette Jacobi, OCCY’s Executive Director. “We’re very excited to work with District Attorney Hicks and will utilize his expertise in matters involving families, children and youth.”
Hicks and his wife Marla reside in Stephens County, Oklahoma. They have three children, Jackson, Chandler and Reagan.
About OCCY and the Roles of the Commissioners:
Since 1982, the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth has helped create a transparent system for children, youth and families by bringing accountability and independent oversight into Oklahoma’s child and youth service system. Its mission is to improve services to Oklahoma’s children by planning, coordinating, and communicating with communities as well as between public and private agencies. Programs within OCCY include the Oklahoma Child Death Review
Boards, the Post Adjudication Review Boards, Freestanding Multidisciplinary Teams, the Office of Planning and Coordination and the Office of Juvenile System Oversight.
OCCY Commissioners meet to approve strategic plans, coordinate efforts between agencies and make recommendations to the governor, legislature and child-focused agencies. They serve without compensation for up to four terms of two years each.
